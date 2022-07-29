Court Examines Tri-County Mail-In Ballots

HARRISBURG (AP) – A PA judge is being urged by state lawyers to order three counties – Berks, Fayette, and Lancaster – to add some 800 mail-in ballots to their May primary election results. But election officials in those counties insist their decisions are firmly rooted in state law. A six-hour hearing Thursday in Harrisburg was the latest in a string of recent court proceedings about the rules for absentee and mail-in ballots. It’s a running battle that pits Democrats who embraced mail-in voting under a 2019 law against Republicans who see inconsistent practices and widespread confusion about what is legal.