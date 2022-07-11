Court Blocks PA’s Carbon Emissions Plan

HARRISBURG (AP) – Commonwealth Court has blocked PA from participating in a regional carbon pricing program to combat climate change. The court ruled in favor of coal-related interests that argue that the Wolf Administration is seeking to impose an unlawful tax. The court granted a preliminary injunction that prohibits the Wolf administration from “implementing, administering, or enforcing” the carbon-pricing policy. Wolf made PA the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy meant to curb power plants’ emissions of planet-warming carbon dioxide. The Administration will appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court.