Court Battles Go Down To Count Deadline In Pa. Senate Race

HARRISBURG (AP) — Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick is going to Pennsylvania’s highest court in an eleventh-hour bid to help him close the gap in votes with celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s neck-and-neck Republican primary for U.S. Senate. McCormick’s request for the state Supreme Court’s intervention came less than four hours before yesterday’s 5 p.m. deadline for counties to report their unofficial results to the state. A separate court battle could go to the U.S. Supreme Court, with the candidates separated by fewer than 1,000 votes. Counties will continue counting hundreds of ballots after Tuesday’s deadline in a contest that’s almost certainly headed for a recount.