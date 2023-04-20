Court Affirms Denial Of Post-Conviction DNA Testing In Lancaster County Murder

HARRISBURG – The PA Superior Court affirmed denial of Raymond Rowe’s motion to have additional evidence from the 1992 murder of Lancaster County school teacher Christy Mirack tested for DNA. Rowe, also known as DJ Freez, remains in prison following his guilty plea in Jan. 2019, and subsequent sentence of life in prison. Rowe requested post-conviction DNA testing of five items from the crime scene with the hope of using the results to prove his innocence. The Superior Court discerned “no error with the court’s determination that Rowe failed to meet the threshold requirement of establishing the unavailability of effective DNA collection and testing capable of producing probative results under the circumstances at the time he pleaded guilty. The court also stated the appellant failed to show that Next-Generation Sequencing technology would have produced more reliable results.