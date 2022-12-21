County Vote Moves PA Closer To Certifying Election

HARRISBURG (AP) – A suburban Philadelphia county elections board is certifying its November results, a development state officials had said is required before they are able to issue a statewide certification. The Bucks County Board of Elections wrapped up certification Tuesday even though litigation over recount requests has not ended. The PA Department of State hasn’t said what the development will mean for statewide certification. Recount petitions in at least 27 of the state’s 67 counties, covering 172 voting precincts, have delayed certification of statewide election results for governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. Senate, and some state legislative districts.