Conviction Of Correctional Officer Attack

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – A Cumberland County jury has convicted Dwayne Hill on charges of aggravated assault from an incident at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill. On June 28, 2021, Hill, who was an inmate at the facility, attacked a corrections officer by stabbing him with a pencil. The victim sustained minor injuries. Hill is facing a twenty-five year mandatory minimum sentence as this is his third conviction for a crime of violence. Hill has prior criminal convictions for homicide and robbery. Sentencing is scheduled for January 23, 2024.