Conviction In Lancaster County Murder

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man was convicted in Lancaster County Court for murdering a man and injuring another in East Lampeter Township in the early morning of March 19, 2020. 22-year-old Joshua Luciano was found guilty by jury of criminal homicide, carrying a firearm without a license, and other charges after about one hour of deliberations. Luciano shot Alexander Rivera and another victim at the 1722 Motor Lodge in East Lampeter Township. The investigation revealed that Luciano’s DNA was on the firearm that killed Rivera. Sentencing by the judge will be imposed at a later date.