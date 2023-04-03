Conversion Therapy Ban Sought For PA

HARRISBURG – Several PA House Democrats have introduced legislation which would ban conversion therapy in PA. Lancaster County Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El, Allegheny County Rep. Jessica Benham, and Philadelphia County Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta introduced House Bill 575 to protect LGBTQ minors. Conversion therapy is a set of practices that aim to change or alter an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity. The legislation, called the Protection of Minors from Conversion Therapy Act, seeks to prohibit a mental health professional from engaging in the treatment with an individual under the age of 18. The bill has been referred to the PA House Health Committee for consideration.

REP. MALCOLM KENYATTA

REP. JESSICA BENHAM

REP. IZZY SMITH-WADE-EL