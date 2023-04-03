Conversion Therapy Ban Sought For PA

HARRISBURG – Several PA House Democrats have introduced legislation which would ban conversion therapy in PA. Lancaster County Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El, Allegheny County Rep. Jessica Benham, and Philadelphia County Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta introduced House Bill 575 to protect LGBTQ minors. Conversion therapy is a set of practices that aim to change or alter an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity. The legislation, called the Protection of Minors from Conversion Therapy Act, seeks to prohibit a mental health professional from engaging in the treatment with an individual under the age of 18. The bill has been referred to the PA House Health Committee for consideration.