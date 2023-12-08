Controversy Of House Session In Early 2024

HARRISBURG – State lawmakers are speaking out regarding PA House Speaker Joanna McClinton’s recent explanation for the late start of session days for the PA House in 2024: Lancaster County Sen..Ryan Aument says lawmakers have a lot of work to complete for Pennsylvanians and a late start in 2024 is not in the best interest of citizens. Speaker McClinton declared the late start was needed due to a need to a leaky roof, but lawmakers say water leak was discovered almost a year ago, and it raises the question of why this wasn’t addressed on days when the House was not in session. Carbon County Rep. Doyle Heffley questions the Speaker and her Democrat colleagues, especially considering that the upcoming Legislative Session has set a new record for the least time spent on the House floor dedicated to working for constituents. He says declaring a three-month hiatus until mid-March due to a need to address a leaky roof, doesn’t add up. Speculation is that the Speaker wanted to adjourn session because a Democrat House colleague is set to retire, thereby shifting the House to a 101-101 split. The proposed delay until March conveniently aligns with the earliest possible time for a special election to occur. Heffley sees this as a calculated plan and it’s time to refocus efforts on legislative responsibilities, as there’s plenty of work to be done in Harrisburg.