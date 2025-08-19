Continued Repair After PA AG Cyber Attack

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Dave Sunday announced that access is being restored to Office of Attorney General email accounts. Onboarding employees onto their email is expected to be completed in the coming days. A recent cyber incident, caused by an outside interruption, knocked offline the Office of Attorney General’s website and disabled office email accounts and land phone lines. The website – attorneygeneral.gov – was rebooted last week and is nearly fully functional. Email addresses will remain the same. Work continues to address phone lines and other impacts from the incident.