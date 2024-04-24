Contested PA Statewide Race Results

HARRISBURG – Voters had choices in several statewide races. In the race for PA Attorney General, current state Attorney General Michelle Henry is not running for reelection. Republicans selected York County District Attorney Dave Sunday over Craig Williams. Democrats had five choices in the running with Eugene DePasquale coming out on top. In a contested race for PA Auditor General, Democrats have chosen Malcolm Kenyatta over Mark Pinsley. Kenyatta will face incumbent Republican Timothy DeFoor, who is running for another term. For PA Treasurer, Republican Stacy Garrity ran unopposed in her attempt for another term. Democrats have selected Erin McClelland to run against Garrity this fall.