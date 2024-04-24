Contested PA House Race Results

HARRISBURG – There were several area contested races for the PA House. Chester County’s 13th District had Republican incumbent John Lawrence winning his race against challenger Carmela Ciliberti. York County’s 92nd District had five Republicans seeking the seat to replace Rep. Dawn Keefer, who is running for PA Senate. Voters selected Marc Anderson as the winner of that race. In Lancaster County’s 100th District, Republicans have selected incumbent Rep. Bryan Cutler over challenger Dave Nissley in a very hard fought contest. In Lebanon County’s 102 District, Republicans have chosen incumbent Rep. Russ Diamond over challenger Rachel Moyer.