Contested Mayoral Races In Our Region

HARRISBURG – Some voters are being asked to choose candidates running for mayor. In the city of Lancaster, voters will select from Democrat Jaime Arroyo, Green Party’s Tony Dastra, and JS Woody Chandler, who’s running with no affiliation. Voters in Harrisburg will have a choice to decide as incumbent Democrat Mayor Wanda Williams is seeking another term. She faces a challenge from candidate Dan Miller, running as a Republican, who serves as City Treasurer. Voters in Lebanon will select between incumbent Republican Mayor Sherry Capello and Democrat Cesar Liriano. Voters in several Lancaster County towns are choose mayoral candidates. In Columbia, voters will select between incumbent Republican Leo Lutz and Democrat Jasmine Preston. In East Petersburg, Republican Dereck Duffy and Democrat Bill Trovato are running. Voters in Elizabethtown will choose between Republican Phillip Clark and Democrat Jaime Fickes. Ephrata voters will choose between Republican Thomas Reinhold and Democrat Rumina Feyerherm. The town of Lititz has a mayoral race between Republican Chris Strayer and Democrat John George. Voters in Millersville will have the mayoral choice between Republican David Aichele and Democrat Philip Lastowski.