Contested Area Races For The PA House

HARRISBURG – There are several area contested races for the PA House. Chester County’s 13th District has Republican incumbent John Lawrence facing challenger Carmela Ciliberti. York County’s 92nd District has five Republicans seeking the seat to replace Rep. Dawn Keefer, who is running for PA Senate. They include Marc Anderson, Matthew Davis, Holly Kelley, Zachary Kile, and Chris Wyatt. In Lancaster County’s 100th District, Republicans will have a choice between incumbent Bryan Cutler and challenger Dave Nissley. In Lebanon County’s 102 District, Republicans will choose between incumbent Russ Diamond and challenger Rachel Moyer.