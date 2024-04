Contested Area PA Senate Race Results

HARRISBURG – Voters in the area had some contested races in the PA Senate. In Berks County’s 11th District, Lisha Rowe won her Republican race over Miguel Vasquez. She will challenge Democrat incumbent Judy Schwank, who was unopposed. Dauphin County’s 15th District has voters selecting the replacement for Sen. John DiSanto, who is not running for reelection. Republican Nick DeFrancesco won his race over Ken Stambaugh while Democrat Patty Kim was the winner over Alvin Taylor.