Contested Area Mayoral Races Decided

HARRISBURG – Some voters chose candidates running for mayor in contested races. In Lancaster, Democrat Jaime Arroyo won his race against Tony Dastra and JS Woody Chandler. Voters in Harrisburg selected incumbent Democrat Mayor Wanda Williams for another term over Republican candidate Dan Miller. Lebanon’s incumbent Republican Mayor Sherry Capello won her race over Democrat Cesar Liriano. Several Lancaster County towns had contested mayoral races. In Columbia, incumbent Republican Mayor Leo Lutz won over Democrat Jasmine Preston. In East Petersburg, Republican Dereck Duffy won over Democrat Bill Trovato, who ran a write-in campaign. Voters in Elizabethtown chose Republican Phillip Clark over Democrat Jaime Fickes. Republican Thomas Reinhold won the race for mayor of Ephrata over Democrat Rumina Feyerherm. In Lititz, Democrat John George got the edge over Republican Chris Strayer in a close race. Voters in Millersville selected Democrat Philip Lastowski over Republican David Aichele.