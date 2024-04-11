Consumers Notified Of AI-Generated Content Under PA Bill

HARRISBURG (AP) – The PA House approved a bill requiring that consumers be notified when artificial intelligence is used to generate content. House Bill 1598 would require “clear and conspicuous disclosure” when AI has been used to create written text, images, audio or video. It also would prevent defendants from arguing that AI-created child sexual abuse material is not illegal under criminal law. Business groups say they’re concerned the bill could generate civil litigation and that it is not limited to deceptive information. The measure moves to the PA Senate.