Consumer Warning Of Scams Following Storms And Flooding

HARRISBURG – Consumers are being urged to use caution when purchasing a car or selecting contractors for home improvement work following flooding and other damages caused by this week’s storms. PA Attorney General Dave Sunday says scammers have no compassion for people dealing with hardship as a result of natural disasters, but see this time as an opportunity. The Attorney General’s Office provides resources and guides on your legal rights when it comes to purchasing a vehicle or searching for a home improvement contractor. Available guides for purchasing an automobile include How Can I Avoid Buying a Flood Damaged Car?, Tips on Buying a Used Car, and Automobile Lemon Law. A searchable database for all registered contractors doing work in PA can be found at hicsearch.attorneygeneral.gov. Consumers who have potentially been impacted by predatory practices around flood damage are encouraged to contact the Bureau of Consumer Protection online or calling 1-800-441-2555, or by emailing [email protected].