Consumer Credit Protection Bill Introduced

HARRISBURG – Chester County Rep. Chris Pielli has introduced legislation providing greater protections for Pennsylvanians and their credit reports. House Bill 695 would amend the Credit Reporting Agency Act by aligning with federal statutes by providing stronger credit report protections for consumers and regulations for security freezes. Right now, consumer reporting agencies, such as Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian, can impose up to $10 in fees when a consumer requests to freeze their credit, unless they are over 65 years old or a victim of identity theft. These agencies are also not required to provide any credit monitoring services to people who were affected by a data breach. The bill would:prohibit consumer reporting agencies from imposing fees for initially placing or temporarily lifting a security freeze on a credit report. It would also require consumer reporting agencies affected by a data breach to provide consumers with free credit monitoring services for at least three years following the breach and prohibit a consumer reporting agency affected by a data breach from requiring a consumer to waive their rights in order to use free credit monitoring services.