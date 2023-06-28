Consumer Advocate Wants To Hear From You About Frontier Communications

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is holding a public hearing in Quarryville to gather input for a case involving complaints about telephone and/or internet services provided by Frontier Communications Commonwealth Telephone Company, according to Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster). Cutler said, “My office and I have heard from countless people over the years about issues with reliability and access to high-speed internet. This is an opportunity for anyone who has had an issue to share their experiences, and hopefully improve the situation for everyone.”

The in-person public input hearing will be Wednesday, July 19, at 6 p.m. at George A. Smith Middle School, located at 645 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA 17566. People interested in testifying are encouraged to pre-register with the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate prior to July 19 by calling 1-800-684-6560, or emailing consumer@paoca.org. The hearing in Quarryville follows a series of three hearings held in the Commonwealth’s Northern Tier. Additional information on the proceedings and information on other hearings is available at puc.pa.gov.