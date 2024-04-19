Construction Workers Identified In Fatal York County Crash

YORK COUNTY – The names of three construction workers who were killed in an accident along Interstate 83 in York County this past Wednesday have been released by the York County Coroner. 24-year-old Jesse McKenzie of Somerset, 42-year-old Robert Hampe of Meyersdale, and 24-year-old Philson Hinebaugh III of Johnstown died after they were struck by a box truck in a work zone at mile marker 35.5 in Fairview Township. The three were sealing cracks along the roadway at the time of the accident. All three deaths were ruled accidental.