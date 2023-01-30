Constitutional Amendments Stalled With PA House Stalemate

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA voters will not see a package of proposed constitutional amendments on the statewide ballot in May’s primary election. A deadline set by Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration came and went Friday for lawmakers to pass the measures. The package included a long-awaited bipartisan effort to give victims of child sexual abuse a new chance to sue perpetrators, plus two Republican-backed measures to expand voter-identification requirements and curtail a governor’s regulatory authority. Sexual assault survivors and advocates, who have been waiting for the lawsuit window legislation to pass since the earliest introduction years ago, say it’s a struggle to watch.