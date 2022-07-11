Constitutional Abortion Amendment Advances In PA

HARRISBURG (AP) – Voters would be able to decide whether to add a provision to the PA Constitution to say it does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions could be on the ballot next spring. Lawmakers in Harrisburg approved it in a package of five proposed Republican-written amendments. Republicans argue voters should decide, while Democrats describe it as the first step toward restricting or banning abortion. The constitutional amendment does not affect medical care for miscarriages, ectopic pregnancy care or contraception. The bill also contains proposed constitutional amendments to require voter ID, have gubernatorial candidates choose their own running mates, empower lawmakers to cancel regulations without facing a governor’s veto, and establish election audits.