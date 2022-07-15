Conserve Energy And Manage Summer Power Bills

UNDATED – As hot weather settles in, the Public Utility Commission (PUC) offers tips on conserving energy and keeping summer power bills manageable.

Check your thermostat. The smaller the difference between the indoor and outdoor temperatures, the lower your overall cooling bill.

Clean and replace air conditioner filters regularly and make sure air circulation paths are clear.

Turn off non-essential appliances and lights to reduce power use and unwanted heat.

Close off unused rooms and adjust air vents or thermostats to avoid unnecessary cooling expenses.

Seal cracks and openings to prevent warm air from leaking into your home.

You can find more tips on their website, puc.pa.gov. For consumers struggling with paying utility bills, the PUC continues to encourage them to call their utilities to discuss the many different affordability options available.