Conservative Groups Go Against Former President Trump And Oz In Pa. Senate Race

HARRISBURG (AP) — Several prominent conservative groups are lining up behind Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Kathy Barnette as an alternative to Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The anti-tax Club for Growth and the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony List endorsements for Barnette arrive less than a week before the battleground state’s primary and inject new intrigue and uncertainty into the outcome of a premier Senate race. The moves reflect concerns in some conservative and pro-Trump circles that Trump’s preferred candidate, Oz, doesn’t sufficiently reflect their views on abortion, guns or the culture wars being waged against Democrats.