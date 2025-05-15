Conoy Township Man Charged In Fatal West Donegal Township Crash

LANCASTER – A Conoy Township man has been charged with killing a West Donegal Township woman in a high-speed crash last month, then deleting a video he recorded showing him driving more than 70 miles over the speed limit moments before impact. 23 yr old, Charles Henry Mitchell IV, was charged with murder of the third degree, homicide by vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, involuntary manslaughter and two summary traffic offenses. Mitchell is accused of crashing into a vehicle driven by 55-year-old Elena Murariu near the intersection of Turnpike and Bossler roads in West Donegal Township just before 5:30 p.m. on April 30. Murariu was transported to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries. Speaking to police, Mitchell said he was traveling east on Turnpike Road when Murariu pulled out in front of him. But an examination of Mitchell’s phone revealed a video he recorded on Snapchat moments before the crash showing him reaching speeds as high as 111 mph. The video clearly shows Mitchell’s speedometer as well as the roadway. Bail was set at $900,000 during a preliminary arraignment on Tuesday. Mitchell is currently in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of that amount.