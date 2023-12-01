Congressmen Ask DOJ To Investigate Water Utility Hack, Warning It Could Happen Anywhere

HARRISBURG (AP) — Three members of Congress, U.S. Senators John Fetterman and Bob Casey and U.S. Representative Chris Deluzio, are asking the U.S. Justice Department to investigate how hackers breached a water utility system near Pittsburgh. The attack prompted the nation’s top cyberdefense agency to warn other water and sewage-treatment utilities they may be vulnerable. In a letter released Thursday, the Pennsylvania lawmakers say Americans must know their drinking water and other basic infrastructure is safe. The Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, was the system targeted. An electronic calling card left by the hackers suggests they picked their target because it uses components made by an Israeli company.