Congressman Reacts To Biden Student Loan Forgiveness

WASHINGTON, DC – Area Congressman Lloyd Smucker responded to the Biden Administration’s announcement regarding forgiveness of federal student debt. The Republican said President Biden’s decision does nothing to lower the cost of education. Instead, it will make college degrees more expensive, while simultaneously creating the expectation of the government canceling more student debt in the future. He added that Biden must clearly tell Congress and the American people under what constitutional authority this action has been taken. This action appears to be a massive expansion of executive power taken without the authorization of Congress and without basis in the powers afforded the president in current law. Smucker called Biden’s decision misguided, short-sighted, and costly.