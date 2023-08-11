Confirmed Tornado Hit Lancaster County

STATE COLLEGE – The National Weather Service in State College says a brief EF-0 tornado touched down in Lancaster County from this past Monday’s severe storms. It downed a narrow swath of corn, snapped a large tree, and downed several tree limbs as it was on the ground near the 1000 block of Truce Road in Holtwood at around 5:40 p.m. The estimated path width was about 40 yards and it traveled about half a mile. An EF-0 tornado has maximum winds of 85 mph. It was the second tornado confirmed for our region from Monday’s storm. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed to have touched down in East Hopewell Township, York County.