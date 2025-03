Confirmation Of Human Remains In York County

YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner’s Office confirmed the finding of human remains last month in the area of the 700 block of N. George Street in North York Borough. Upon investigation, the unidentified decedent was thought to have been living in the woods. The remains were taken to York County Morgue and then to Mercyhurst University where they are being examined by their anthropology team. The cause and manner of death are pending. Northern York County Regional Police are investigating.