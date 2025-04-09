Concurrent Jurisdiction Bill Impacts Military Children

HARRISBURG – A bill which would establish concurrent federal and state jurisdiction for juvenile matters on military installations in PA has passed the state House. When military installations are under exclusive federal jurisdiction, military children who find themselves in trouble are often forced through a federal justice system that does not offer as many rehabilitative options as does the Commonwealth. Military families often face challenges that state resources and state courts may be better suited to address, including their mental health. Under House Bill 491, installation authorities would be able to enter into a memorandum with state and local officials to define their working relationships and identify the best avenues for addressing juvenile misconduct of military-connected youth. The bill now moves to the state Senate for consideration.