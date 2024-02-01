Concerns Over PA Potato Crop

UNIVERSITY PARK – With many snack food companies operating here in our region, PA potato growers may face the threat of newly identified pathogen strains. Researchers collected potato stems or tubers that exhibited symptoms of black leg or soft rot from 26 potato fields in PA. These diseases can lead to crop loss. While researchers have been aware of certain species of Pectobacterium, a significant number of new Pectobacterium and Dickeya species have been observed. These pathogens have also led to significant yield losses across the northeast U.S., particularly in Maine and New York. Penn State researchers are aiming to develop management strategies and have published their findings. You can read their findings by clicking on the picture below.

.