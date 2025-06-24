Concerns Over PA Parenting Bill

HARRISBURG – Legislation impacting parenting laws in PA passed the PA House. House Bill 350 provides a legal framework on establishing parentage for families who require assisted reproductive health care, like surrogacy, to have children. Pro family groups have concern over the bill. The Vice President for Policy at PA Family Council, Tom Shaheen remarked that the bill would make it easier to become a legal parent through surrogacy than it is to adopt a child from foster care or to adopt a stepchild. Stripping away essential safeguards like background checks and home studies exposes children to unnecessary risk. Retired Judge Cheryl Allen with the Independence Law Center and PA Family Council says she finds it deeply concerning that the bill removes basic child-safety measures simply to accommodate adult preferences. Every child, regardless of how they come into the world, deserves the same legal safeguards. Both are urging the PA Senate to reject the measure.