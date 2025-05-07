Concerns Over Legalized Pot In PA

HARRISBURG – Some state lawmakers, organizations, and parents with children impacted by marijuana gathered in Harrisburg to speak out against legalizing recreational pot. The Republican Chair of the PA House Health Committee, Rep. Kathy Rapp was there and commented there’s nothing healthy or safe about such legalization which impact our children and young people. Rapp added she believes there is no way through legislation or regulation that we can ensure the safety of our children if the proposal involves legalizing marijuana for recreational use in any way. Once we open the door, there is no going back. You can watch the press conference by clicking on the picture below.