Concerns Over Kratom In PA

HARRISBURG – Legislation is being introduced which would regulate kratom – a substance with psychoactive effects that mimic those of opioids. Use of kratom can lead to addiction and independent tests have shown that kratom products sometimes contain undisclosed or harmful additives. New synthetic kratom products, known as 7-OH, are particularly harmful and addictive. While the federal government has not formally regulated kratom, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration designates it as a “drug and chemical of concern.” In response, several states have enacted bans. Currently, PA does not have a regulatory framework and kratom is currently readily available and often marketed to children and young adults for sale at gas stations and vape shops. House Bill 2058 would prohibit the sale or distribution of kratom products to individuals under the age of 21; prohibit the sale or distribution of synthetic kratom products; require testing and clear labeling on all kratom products, including ingredients, directions for use, and safety information; and ban marketing or packaging that targets or appeals to children. The bill, which has 20 bipartisan co-sponsors, has been assigned to the PA House Health Committee.