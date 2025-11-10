Concern Over “Hemp” Definition By Attorneys General

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Dave Sunday joined a bipartisan coalition of 38 other Attorneys General in sending a letter to congressional leaders urging them to clarify the definition of “hemp,” which bad actors have exploited due to a loophole in the 2018 Farm Bill. The group urges immediate action to clarify the federal definition of hemp and prevent the continued sale of unregulated and intoxicating THC products containing synthetic cannabinoids, such as Delta-8. The products are rampantly available in PA and often packaged to attract children. The products are being manufactured and sold without consistent age restrictions, labeling standards, or safety requirements. In some states, poison control centers have reported alarming increases of children being exposed to these hemp-derived THC products. You can read their letter by clicking on the picture below.