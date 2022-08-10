Concern Over Gender Theory Student Indoctrination In PA Schools

HARRISBURG – Clinton County Rep. Stephanie Borowicz and 20 PA House Republican lawmakers are calling for acting PA Education Secretary Eric Hagarty’s resignation unless he takes immediate action to reverse Gender Theory Student Indoctrination from taking hold in K-12 public schools. Borowicz said, “The PA Department of Education and all K-12 public school faculty and administrators have an obligation to educate, not indoctrinate. For the sake of our children, PA’s acting Education Secretary needs to either actively remove all traces of Gender Theory Indoctrination currently plastered throughout the department’s website/curriculum or immediately submit his resignation. This is precisely why the Legislature needs to enact an enforceable Parental Bill of Rights so families can freely direct the upbringing of their children without inappropriate sexual content or demoralizing, gender-neutral pronouns invading our taxpayer-funded classrooms.” Touted as a resource for educators, the Education Department’s “Gender Identity” web page defines “binary gender” as the “faulty concept” that there are “only two genders: male and female.” The web page also includes a lesson guide for teachers to host a “gender-neutral day” in their classrooms for grades 3-12. The guide specifies that as part of the activity, students should pick two to three ways they will reject gender stereotypes for the day, and the teacher should make specific commitments to challenge gender norms in the classroom.