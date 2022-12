Complex Weather System Creates Some Driving Challenges

LANCASTER – Drive carefully this afternoon. Meteorologist Jeff Nordeen says the current weather system is a complex one. There could be some icy spots while most of the precipitation this afternoon will be rain in the Lancaster area. More icy and snow is in the forecast for areas to the north and west of Lancaster. Jeff says temperatures will remain above freezing over night, but there could be a mix of snow and rain tomorrow morning with temperatures rising to the low 40’s.