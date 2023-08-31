Company Commitment To Provide Equal Access To People With Disabilities In PA

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Michelle Henry announced that her office entered into an agreement with a global indoor game and amusement company that has committed to providing full and equal access to people with disabilities at all four of its PA locations. The agreement with Round One Entertainment stems from a March 2023 incident when Round One’s Lancaster location refused a guest with disabilities’ request for a reasonable modification to the company’s admission policy– to waive the admission fees for his two personal care aides. The guest, a young man with autism who also uses a wheelchair, was unable to participate in the activities offered without the assistance of his care aides. Attorney General Henry said, “Providing people with disabilities equal access to public accommodations is not just the right thing to do – it is the law.”State and federal disability laws require public accommodations to make reasonable modifications to allow people with disabilities to experience the full and equal enjoyment of goods and services unless the accommodation would impose an undue burden, directly threaten health or safety, or fundamentally alter the nature of the offered goods or services. In the agreement, Round One commits to making modifications to its admission policies.