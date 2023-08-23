Compact Allows Additional Licensed Nurses To Practice In PA

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of State announced it is taking the first step to implement the Nurse Licensure Compact by allowing nurses with multi-state licenses issued by 40 other states and territories to practice in PA. This will help address the state’s nursing shortage and increase health care access for patients across the Commonwealth.Beginning September 5, registered nurses and licensed practical nurses from other states who hold multi-state licenses through the Compact will be able to provide in-person and tele-health services to PA patients. The Compact is an agreement to recognize each other’s nurses who are licensed by compact members, similar to how states recognize each other’s driver’s licenses. Allowing qualified nurses to provide services here means that PA patients have access to additional health care resources and PA health care facilities have access to an expanded workforce.