Communities Prepare For National Night Out Tonight

LANCASTER – Many communities in our region will participate in National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement under positive circumstances.Thousands of communities from all fifty states participate on the first Tuesday in August. Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much more. Some local communities participating include Lancaster, Lebanon, Reading, Quarryville, York, and West Chester. Other communities include Camp Hill, Carlisle, Coatesville, Columbia, East Petersburg, Elizabethtown, Enola, Hanover, Harrisburg, Hershey, Honey Brook, and Jonestown.