Commonwealth Secures Guilty Verdict Of Lancaster City Man

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County jury convicted a city man of shooting a man to death in the parking lot of a downtown bar following a three-day trial last week. The jury found Terrance Tyrone McCain, Jr., formerly of the 300 block of Laurel Street, guilty of third-degree murder and recklessly endangering another person. McCain, 39, shot 38-year-old Edward Gardner three times in a parking lot outside the since-closed Capps Bar in the 900 block of South Duke Street during the early morning hours of Sept. 30, 2023. The jury returned a guilty verdict after about 11 hours of deliberation. Judge Jeffery Wright, who presided over the trial, is scheduled to sentence McCain at a later date.

