Commonwealth Flags At Half Staff For Explosion Victims

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered Commonwealth flags on all state facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Keystone State to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of the victims of the explosion that took place on Friday, March 24 at the R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading, Berks County. The flags are to be lowered to half-staff until Friday, March 31. The governor and PEMA Director Randy Padfield visited the scene of the explosion on Saturday and pledged to offer support the ongoing recovery efforts. Seven bodies have been recovered. An investigation into what caused the explosion is underway.