Committee Asks Governor To Opt PA Into New Federal Tax Credit Program

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler, Republican Chairman of the House Education Committee, and Republican committee members sent a letter to Gov. Josh Shapiro asking him to opt PA into a new upcoming federal tax credit program that allows for individual taxpayers to receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit of up to $1,700 for contributions to scholarship granting organizations. The organizations must use this money for eligible educational expenses of qualified students, such as private school tuition and fees, tutoring, books, supplies and computers, transportation, and special needs or other covered services. Students across income brackets will qualify for funding, topping out at those whose families’ income is under 300% of the area median income. Cutler said by opting in, we will provide benefits to both our taxpayers and our children, increasing funding for education in our Commonwealth by allowing residents to give money directly to our schools with a tax benefit. If the governor does not opt in, the program will still take effect on Jan. 1, 2027; however, money that could stay in PA would go to other states that have opted in. Cutler added that the benefits are massive and the consequences are zero. You can read the letter by clicking on Rep. Cutler’s photo below.