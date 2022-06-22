Committee Approves Bills To Limit Sexual Content In PA Schools

HARRISBURG – Two bills sponsored by Lancaster County Sens. Scott Martin and Ryan Aument that address discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in PA schools has advanced out of the state Senate Education Committee. Senate Bill 1277 requires schools to identify sexually explicit content in school curriculum and materials and notify parents that their child’s coursework includes such content. Senate Bill 1278 would prohibit classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation for pre-K through fifth-grade students, consistent with the timeline for when the existing academic standards on general sex education begins in sixth grade. The proposals are in response to concerns both senators have received from parents that age-inappropriate conversations about these sensitive topics are occurring prematurely and without parental knowledge in elementary school classrooms around the state. Both bills now advance to the full Senate.