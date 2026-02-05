Committee Advances Drone Collaboration Measure

HARRISBURG – The PA House Transportation Committee unanimously approved legislation authorizing the Commonwealth to enter into interstate agreements for drone research and deployment. Senate Bill 468 permits PennDOT, with the governor’s approval, to engage in agreements with other states to facilitate the research and use of unmanned aircraft systems, commonly known as drones. The bill garnered strong support from more than 14 leading organizations representing the aviation and technology sectors, underscoring its importance in fostering innovation and positioning PA as a hub for drone advancement. The bill now heads to the full House for consideration.