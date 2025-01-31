Coming To America For A Wrong Reason

LANCASTER – A German national was sentenced to four and a half to 10 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Lancaster County. 21-year-old Erik Weidling of Enger, Germany pleaded guilty to numerous charges. Weidling traveled to the U.S. and assaulted the girl at her East Donegal Township residence in late February and early March 2024. Prosecutors called his actions a premeditated plan. Weidling acknowledged that his actions were “wrong,” and told the court that he looked forward to completing his sentence and returning to his life in Germany.