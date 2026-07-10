Columbia Stabbing Ruled Homicide

LANCASTER COUNTY – The investigation into a fatal stabbing Wednesday morning in Lancaster County continues. Columbia Borough Police found 26-year-old Anthony Stoy-Velazquez of Marietta in the eastbound lane of the 200 block of Linden Street shortly before 1 a.m. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be a stab wound and the manner of death was ruled a homicide. Investigators are interviewing numerous potential witnesses and are reviewing surveillance footage. Anyone with information, including Stoy-Velazquez’s whereabouts prior to his death, is urged to contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735. Tips can also be submitted through their Crimewatch page. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the case could result in a reward through Crime Stoppers.