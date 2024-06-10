Columbia Shots Fired Incident Leads To Arrest

COLUMBIA – A shots fired incident is under investigation in Columbia, Lancaster County. Police responded yesterday around 12:39 a.m. to the area of Bank Avenue and Avenue I after officers heard multiple gunshots. Police were able to locate one offender, identified as 29-year-old Lavaar Rodgers of Columbia, along with a firearm and casings from the scene. Rodgers is in police custody and will be arraigned at Lancaster County Prison on charges of evading arrest and possessing a firearm without a license. The public is encouraged to contact the Columbia Police if they have any information or video evidence of the incident by calling them at 717-684-7735.