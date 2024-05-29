Columbia Man Sentenced Up To 50 Years For Third-Degree Murder Conviction

LANCASTER – Tyler Wilson, age 30, of the 200 block of South 4th Street, Columbia, was sentenced yesterday to 25 to 50 years in prison for shooting and killing 25-year-old Jatavis Scott in the parking lot of the former Club Twenty3 in Manheim Township, after a fight in the early morning hours of March 19, 2022. The evidence showed a verbal argument began between the parties inside the club in the 1700 block of New Holland Pike and eventually escalated into a physical altercation. The sentence was imposed after Wilson was convicted of third-degree murder, person not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and eight counts of recklessly endangering another person following a four-day trial ending in February 2024.